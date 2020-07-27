Coronavirus updates: Virginia reports big jump in COVID-19 cases in single day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest data on the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia for Monday, July 27, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 86,072 of cases, 82,871 confirmed and 3,201 probable in the state. That’s more than 1,500 new cases since yesterday.
Across all health districts, there have been a total of 2,082 deaths.
Northam talks rise in Hampton Roads’ COVID-19 cases
Over the weekend, Virginia Beach reported its highest one day increase.
Governor Ralph Northam told our sister station in Norfolk, WAVY that he is watching closely the number of cases across the state.
Northam warns that if the numbers do not come down, state or hotspot guidelines could be adjusted to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I just ask Virginians to do the right thing. We know that if we want to get our children back in school. If we want to get our amusement parks back up, our businesses back up we need to get this health crisis under control.”
Free coronavirus testing this week
- TUESDAY, JULY 28: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Southwood Management Property Office, 1400 Southwood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23224. Call 804-486-2107 to register.
- THURSDAY, JULY 30: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23234. Call 804-486-2107 to register.
Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-486-2107 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 in Virginia
- Charles City County: 45 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3,766 cases, 66 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 173 cases, 20 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 248 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 2,762 cases, 36 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 187 cases, 2 deaths
- Goochland County: 147 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 575 cases, 30 deaths
- Henrico County: 3,371 cases, 178 deaths
- New Kent County: 108 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 112 cases, 4 deaths
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic