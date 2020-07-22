Coronavirus updates: Virginia surpasses 80,000 COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, science teachers Ann Darby, left, and Rosa Herrera check-in students before a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. Most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive this month amid a surge in the state, a health official said Sunday, July 19. 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the commonwealth’s latest data on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, July 22, 2020:

Virginia surpassed 80,000 total coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 80,393 cases, 77,380 confirmed and 3,013 probable. Latinos remain disproportionately affected the COVID-19, representing 40 percent of Virginia’s cases.

7,351 Virginians have been hospitalized due to coronavirus. Across all health districts, there have been a total of 2,051 deaths.

According to the Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association, 10,331 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged.

10 new states, including Virginia, added to NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Residents from 31 states must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as dozens of states experience rising positive COVID-19 rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect,” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread. The list of states no longer includes Minnesota, but now includes Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington.

Nearly 1,700 COVID-19 violation complaints have come from Virginia Beach, health dept. says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has received about 1,700 complaints so far from citizens reporting violations of Virginia’s phase 3 coronavirus guidelines in Virginia Beach.

In a city council meeting Tuesday, Dr. Demetria Lindsay, Virginia Beach’s health director, said most of the violations dealt with restaurants, and 2 restaurants had their licenses suspended over the weekend. Most of the reported violations deal with people not wearing face coverings indoor public spaces.

COVID-19 in Virginia