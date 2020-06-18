Coronavirus updates: Virginia will not enter “Phase 3” friday; total cases top 55,000

A lab technician puts a label on to a test tube while conducting research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Janssen Pharmaceutical hopes to begin clinical trials on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in the middle of the summer. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for June 18, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 55,775 cases of COVID-19 — 53,318 confirmed and 2,457 probable — Wednesday. The death toll is now at 1,583.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 7,429 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

Northam to provide COVID-19 update this afternoon

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to update the Commonwealth on coronavirus this afternoon during his biweekly briefing.

On Tuesday, Northam said Virginia’s total case numbers continue to trend downwards. According to Northam the percent of tests that are positive has dropped to 7.4% as of June 4.

At today’s briefing, the governor is expected to say more on what “Phase 3” will look like for Virginia.

Virginia will not enter “Phase 3”

Virginia will not enter Phase Three of its reopening plan at the end of the week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday, but some state employees will have the day off for Juneteenth after the governor announced he would propose making the day an official holiday.

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond, Chesterfield this week

There will be free testing events throughout the city this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Tuckahoe Middle School 9000 Three Chopt Rd.

The events are for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501(Richmond) or 804-318-8207 (Chesterfield) anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 in Virginia

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES TO DATE Charles City County : 34 cases, 3 death

: 34 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 2,316 cases, 40 deaths

: 2,316 cases, 40 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 117 cases, 17 deaths

: 117 cases, 17 deaths City of Hopewell : 149 cases, 2 death

: 149 cases, 2 death City of Petersburg : 194 cases, 3 deaths

: 194 cases, 3 deaths City of Richmond : 1,872 cases, 28 deaths

: 1,872 cases, 28 deaths Goochland County : 116 cases, 6 deaths

: 116 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 378 cases, 25 deaths

: 378 cases, 25 deaths Henrico County : 2,332 cases, 140 deaths

: 2,332 cases, 140 deaths New Kent County : 47 cases, 1 death

: 47 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 54 cases, 0 deaths

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic