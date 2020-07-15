Coronavirus updates: Virginia’s COVID-19 positivity rate increases to 7.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 15, 2020. The Virginia Department of Health reports the following:
- The state has 73,527 cases of COVID-19, 70,669 confirmed and 2,858 probable. That’s a daily increase of 1,094 cases.
- Virginia’s death toll is at 1,968, an increase of 24 reported deaths since Tuesday.
- Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.2%, the highest it’s been since June 11.
The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that:
- There are 1,081 patients in Virginia hospitals with positive or pending COVID-19 test results.
- 9,527 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals. That’s an increase of 104 patients since yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia
- Charles City County: 42 cases, 3 death
- Chesterfield County: 3, 324 cases, 63 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 163 cases, 20 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 212 cases, 5 death
- City of Petersburg: 348 cases, 9 deaths
- City of Richmond: 2,473 cases, 36 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 162 cases, 2 deaths
- Goochland County: 135 cases, 6 deaths
- Hanover County: 491 cases, 30 deaths
- Henrico County: 2,947 cases, 175 deaths
- New Kent County: 76 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 100 cases, 3 deaths