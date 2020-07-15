Coronavirus updates: Virginia’s COVID-19 positivity rate increases to 7.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 15, 2020. The Virginia Department of Health reports the following:

The state has 73,527 cases of COVID-19 , 70,669 confirmed and 2,858 probable. That’s a daily increase of 1,094 cases.

, 70,669 confirmed and 2,858 probable. That’s a daily increase of 1,094 cases. Virginia’s death toll is at 1,968 , an increase of 24 reported deaths since Tuesday.

, an increase of 24 reported deaths since Tuesday. Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.2%, the highest it’s been since June 11.

The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that:

There are 1,081 patients in Virginia hospitals with positive or pending COVID-19 test results.

with positive or pending COVID-19 test results. 9,527 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals. That’s an increase of 104 patients since yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia