Coronavirus updates: Virginia’s COVID-19 positivity rate increases to 7.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 15, 2020. The Virginia Department of Health reports the following:

  • The state has 73,527 cases of COVID-19, 70,669 confirmed and 2,858 probable. That’s a daily increase of 1,094 cases.
  • Virginia’s death toll is at 1,968, an increase of 24 reported deaths since Tuesday.
  • Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.2%, the highest it’s been since June 11.

The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that:

  • There are 1,081 patients in Virginia hospitals with positive or pending COVID-19 test results.
  • 9,527 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals. That’s an increase of 104 patients since yesterday.

COVID-19 Cases in Central Virginia

  • Charles City County: 42 cases, 3 death
  • Chesterfield County: 3, 324 cases, 63 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 163 cases, 20 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 212 cases, 5 death
  • City of Petersburg: 348 cases, 9 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 2,473 cases, 36 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 162 cases, 2 deaths
  • Goochland County: 135 cases, 6 deaths
  • Hanover County: 491 cases, 30 deaths
  • Henrico County: 2,947 cases, 175 deaths
  • New Kent County: 76 cases, 1 death
  • Powhatan County: 100 cases, 3 deaths
