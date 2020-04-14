Coronavirus updates: Virginia’s pandemic peak will happen in late summer, UVA model says

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 14 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health said 5,747 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the commonwealth. COVID-19 has killed nearly 150 Virginians.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Health Association, 467 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and discharged. Currently, 903 people are in the hospital.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Here’s a breakdown of the Virginia-specific COVID-19 model

During Monday’s media briefing, Governor Ralph Northam said a Virginia-specific model shows that social distancing is working but puts the pandemic’s peak months later than originally expected.

The UVA model puts the pandemic’s peak in late summer. However, experts say more testing is needed to make it more accurate.

The model traces travel and cases un Virginia by county. It also projects different outcomes based on virginia’s stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

