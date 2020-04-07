Coronavirus updates: Virginia’s peak prediction moved from May to April

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for April 7, 2020:

There are now 3,333 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth, resulting in 63 deaths. Over 563 people have been hospitalized.

At this time, 28,645 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

Virginia’s peak coronavirus prediction moved from May to April

The Institute for Health Metric and Evaluation has moved the Virgina”s peak outbreak of COVID-19 from late May to late April.

This new projection shows the peak number of deaths per day is April 22.

Coronavirus ourbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

As we continue to track the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, eight more people have died from COVID-19 at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico bringing the death toll there to 28.

Health officals said there are 250 cases of COVID-19 in Henrico County. 114 of them have come from Canterbury.

Dr. Danny Avula with the Richmond and Henrico health district said there are 11 assisted living facilities across Henrico and Richmond that either have confirmed cases of COVID-19 or have clusters of illnesses they are investigating.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

Here are some tips from VDH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic