Coronavirus updates: Virginia’s positivity rate decreases to 7.1 percent

Data reported from the Virginia Department of Health on July 29, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 999 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 87,993, 84,700 confirmed and 3,293 probable.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased to 7.1 percent.

2,020 confirmed people have died from COVID-19 in Virginia.

Spike in COVID-19 cases leads to emergency plasma shortage, Red Cross says

As COVID-19 cases surge across the United States, the American Red Cross says they are suffering from a shortage of potentially life-saving plasma.

The Red Cross said over the last two months the demand for convalescent plasma — plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 — has doubled. If you have fully recovered and have received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, you are eligible to donate plasma.

Those who give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma on Aug. 1 through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Gov. Northam tightens restrictions in Hampton Roads, despite White House expert’s push for statewide roll back

Gov. Ralph Northam is rolling back reopening in Hampton Roads as cases there surge but stopped short of doing so statewide.

Gov. Northam’s announcement came after a private meeting Tuesday with Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House. Virginia was her last stop on a five-state tour, which also included Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. She said she came to all of these states with the same message: put additional mitigation measures in place before things get worse.

Northam took some of her advice but not all of it. Starting this Friday in Hampton Roads, the governor is reducing indoor dining to 50 percent capacity, banning alcohol sales after 10PM and requiring restaurants close by 12AM. He’s also reducing the cap on public and private social gatherings to 50 people max.

Northam said these actions are largely to reign in the rising cases among young adults, who are increasingly socializing without masks.

“You just don’t care as much about social distancing after you’ve had a couple of drinks. That’s when the virus gets spread and that’s why we’re taking this action,” Northam said.

COVID-19 in Virginia