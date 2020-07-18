Coronavirus updates: Virginia’s positivity rate increased to 7.6 percent this week; Over 3,000 cases in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for July 17, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 940 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 76, 373.

Virginia’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady at 7.6 percent after an increase this week.

According to the state health department, 7,147 people have been hospitalized. The Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reports that more than 9,600 people who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Zip code data shows which local neighborhoods have COVID-19 cases

Do you want to know how many people have been tested for and diagnosed with coronavirus in your neighborhood?

Data released by the Virginia Department of Health provides some answers to that question.The data breaks down COVID-19 cases and testing numbers by zip code.

COVID-19 in Virginia

Charles City County : 43 cases, 3 death

: 43 cases, 3 death Chesterfield County : 3,427 cases, 65 deaths

: 3,427 cases, 65 deaths City of Colonial Heights : 163 cases, 20 deaths

: 163 cases, 20 deaths City of Hopewell : 225 cases, 5 death

: 225 cases, 5 death City of Petersburg : 359 cases, 9 deaths

: 359 cases, 9 deaths City of Richmond : 2,541 cases, 36 deaths

: 2,541 cases, 36 deaths Dinwiddie County: 166 cases, 2 deaths

166 cases, 2 deaths Goochland County : 138 cases, 6 deaths

: 138 cases, 6 deaths Hanover County : 511 cases, 30 deaths

: 511 cases, 30 deaths Henrico County : 3,005 cases, 175 deaths

: 3,005 cases, 175 deaths New Kent County : 84 cases, 1 death

: 84 cases, 1 death Powhatan County: 102 cases, 3 deaths

