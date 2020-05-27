Coronavirus updates: Will Richmond reopen Friday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic for May 27, 2020:

The Virginia Department of Health reported 39,342 cases of COVID-19 — 37,440 confirmed and 1,902 probable — Tuesday. The death toll is now at 1,236.

Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that more than 5,200 people with the virus have been released from the hospital. The VDH and VHHA do not report recoveries.

GRTC face mask mandate goes into effect Friday

GRTC bus riders will soon have to wear mask to get on board. This decision comes as another bus driver tests positive for COVID-19.

Starting Friday, May 29, anyone who wants to ride the bus system will have to wear a mask or may be asked to get off.

GRTC said they are in the process of ordering masks for bus riders who still need one.

Will Richmond reopen Friday?

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants Richmond to open but with a different set of rules from the rest of the Commonwealth. However, Governor Northam wants the city to follow the same guidelines as everyone else.

Governor Northam said he doesn’t think Richmond should operate under different Phase One guidelines than the rest of the state — a move that was requested in a letter from Stoney.

Northam told Stoney that if he wanted to get more restrictions in place, he would have to ask Richmond City Council — not the state government.

COVID-19 Testing in RVA this week

May 27 — SOUTHWOOD APARTMENTS , 1400 Southwood Parkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

, 1400 Southwood Parkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 27 — EASTERN HENRICO REC CENTER , 1440 N. Laburnum Ave from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 — MLK MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1000 Mosby Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 in Virginia

