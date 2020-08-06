Coronavirus update: 25 new deaths reported, rise in testing positivity rate

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Here is today’s update on the COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health:

At the beginning of the week daily reported cases were well over 1,000 but today is the second day in a row with new cases falling below the 7-day moving average of 995. Yesterday, cases were at 95,047 and today they have gone up by 818 to a new total of 95,867.

There have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths reported since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,299. The 7-day moving average of deaths by day reported has been on the rise since the end of July, today it is at 22.6.

The current testing positivity rate is 7.3% which is up from yesterday’s rate of 7.2%. The testing positivity rate in Henrico and Richmond are both lower than the state average at 6.2% and 6.7% respectively. But the rate in Chesterfield is higher at 8.6%.

Free coronavirus testing in the Richmond this week

There will be free testing events throughout the Richmond area this week. Here is when and where they are happening:

Thursday, Aug. 7: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd.

9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Saturday, Aug. 8: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road

The events on Aug. 5 and 8 are for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and are free for uninsured or under-insured people. Testing will be limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

The event on the Aug. 7 is for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.