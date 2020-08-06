Coronavirus update: 25 new deaths reported, rise in testing positivity rate

Here is today’s update on the COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health:
At the beginning of the week daily reported cases were well over 1,000 but today is the second day in a row with new cases falling below the 7-day moving average of 995. Yesterday, cases were at 95,047 and today they have gone up by 818 to a new total of 95,867.
There have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths reported since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,299. The 7-day moving average of deaths by day reported has been on the rise since the end of July, today it is at 22.6.
The current testing positivity rate is 7.3% which is up from yesterday’s rate of 7.2%. The testing positivity rate in Henrico and Richmond are both lower than the state average at 6.2% and 6.7% respectively. But the rate in Chesterfield is higher at 8.6%.
Free coronavirus testing in the Richmond this week
There will be free testing events throughout the Richmond area this week. Here is when and where they are happening:
- Thursday, Aug. 7: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field Community Center, 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd.
- Saturday, Aug. 8: 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road
The events on Aug. 5 and 8 are for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and are free for uninsured or under-insured people. Testing will be limited and appointments should be made prior to arriving. Residents who are experiencing symptoms should call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.
The event on the Aug. 7 is for people who have Medicaid or don’t have insurance, who are ages 5 and older and have flu-like symptoms. Pre-registration is highly suggested; to register call 804-205-3501 anytime between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Charles City County: 51 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 4,170 cases, 75 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 188 cases, 21 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 259 cases, 5 death
- City of Richmond: 3,034 cases, 39 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 209 cases, 7 deaths
- Goochland County: 153 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 611 cases, 32 deaths
- Henrico County: 3,714 cases, 182 deaths
- New Kent County: 121 cases, 1 death
- Powhatan County: 135 cases, 4 deaths