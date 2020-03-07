Costco suspends free food samples amid Coronavirus scare

(CNN) — Don’t expect free food samples during your next Costco run.

The chain is temporarily suspending the practice amid coronavirus fears.

Business Insider reported the retailer is pulling the samples from all stores in the United States and China.

Snacking before buying is part of the chain’s image, but coronavirus spreads when infected bodily fluids land in the mouths or noses of healthy people.

That has some customers worrying those finger-licking-good food samples might be a bad idea right now.

The company that handle’s Costco’s free goodies confirmed to Business Insider the practice is on hold.

