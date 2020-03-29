Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). His family respects their privacy at this time.

On Friday, Diffie revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Diffie, a Tulsa native, had more than 20 Top 10 hits to his name and released 13 albums. He also wrote songs for Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina. Diffie was 61 years old.

CELEBRITIES REACT:

Joe Diffie man…. Our love for mullets made me feel connected to you in a special way. Rest easy brother — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 29, 2020

RIP to the great Joe Diffie . We became buds over the last couple of years . It’s always great getting to know the people you were a fan of as a kid. That was absolutely the case w JD. Joe died of Coronavirus complications pic.twitter.com/uBZ0hw9kYQ — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) March 29, 2020

Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy. @JoeDiffieOnline pic.twitter.com/snWhL5fcLo — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) March 29, 2020

