COVID-19 cases fall, vaccinations up across the U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The light at the end of the tunnel is appearing even closer, as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. fall by around 8% in the last week.

The former pandemic epicenter, New York City, is preparing to fully reopen – allowing full capacity at bars, restaurants, and even stadiums – starting July 1.

However, health officials in the U.S. are keeping an eye on the new variant circulating, that’s linked to the outbreak in India.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated. The FDA is expected any day to expand authorization use for the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds.