COVID-19 daily cases, hospitalizations soar in Rappahannock Area Health District

(WRIC) — The Rappahannock Area Health District said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have soared in the last 10 days. As a result, the district is asking residents not to let their guard down and continue mitigation strategies like mask-wearing, washing hands and staying home when sick.

Acting Health Director Dr. Denise Bonds said that over 30 percent of the health district’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So the district is seeing some decreases in the spread of the virus, but Dr. Bonds said she is still concerned.

The Rappahannock Area Health District includes Caroline County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg, King George County and Spotsylvania.

The district is averaging 65 COVID-19 cases per day — higher than last summer’s peak. In the last week, hospitalizations have doubled and the percent positivity rate has shot up. This all indicates an increase in community transmission of the virus.

“Having 3 safe and effective vaccines to protect against COVID-19 has provided a sense of optimism

at the end of very long year, but we must remember that we are not quite to the finish line yet,”

Dr. Bonds said. “We ask for our community’s ongoing commitment to preventing the spread of

COVID-19 for the next few months as we continue to develop immunity through expanded

vaccination efforts.”

To register for a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.