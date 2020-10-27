COVID-19 deaths on the rise; Health experts warn of ‘pandemic fatigue’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise.

According to the latest data from John Hopkins University, average deaths per day across the country are up 10 percent over the past two weeks.

Health experts say a combination of factors are happening including the colder weather, which is forcing Americans indoors, where COVID-19 can spread more easily.

The World Health Organization also says many countries are reporting an increase in ‘pandemic fatigue,’ with people feeling less motivated to practice COVID-19 safety precautions and are venturing out more.

Experts from John Hopkins have created a list of items to help counteract pandemic fatigue:

Stay flexible as health recommendations change

Practice health precautions until they become habits

Keep supplies, like masks and hand sanitizer, handy to encourage frequent use of them

Keep kids engaged in practicing safe habits with new activities, like allowing them to personalize their masks

