Almost 40 people test positive for COVID-19 at veteran care facility in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thirty residents and nine staff members at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

The Department of Veterans Services tells 8News that the infected residents have been isolated from other residents in a separate wing of the building. Staff members who have contracted the virus are at home in self-isolation and receiving care from their personal health care providers.

Residents, staff and family members have been contacted about the outbreak at the facility.

“The health, care, and safety of residents, staff and families is VDVS’s top priority, and we have put a number of measures in place to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our facilities and treat any resident who becomes infected” said DVS spokesperson Tina Parlett-Calhoun.

She explains the facility has been following guidelines, consulting with experts and reviewing on-site procedures. Parlett-Calhoun says SBVCC is adhering to rule and advice provided by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Virginia Department of Health, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In order to effectively detect and track the virus in the facility DVS says residents and staff are tested once per week and antigen tests are quickly administered to anyone experiencing symptoms. Temperatures and vitals are screened three times a day to detect COVID-19 exposures immediately.

Throughout the pandemic staff have been using personal protective equipment including N95 masks and surgical masks. If the situation warrants it additional PPE such as gloves, gowns, respirators, goggles and face shields are used.

With the exception of family members visiting a resident in an end-of-life stage, the care center is closed to visitors.

LATEST HEADLINES: