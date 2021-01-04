COVID-19 positivity rate at its highest since May, Richmond region remains below state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise across Virginia, how is the Richmond region impacting this metric?
The current statewide 7-day positivity rate is 15.8% which is the highest rate Virginia has seen since May. Cases have been surging in the state since the beginning of December.
Throughout the pandemic, 8News has been tracking the cases and deaths in the Richmond area counties. The health districts in the region include Chesterfield, Henrico, Chickahominy, Crater, and Richmond.
All of these health districts have testing positivity rates below the statewide average. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Richmond is the lowest of the five with a rate of 11.4%, followed by Henrico with 13.2%, Crater with 13.8%.
Chickahominy and Chesterfield health districts come much closer to the state average. Chesterfield Health District which includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Powhatan has a rate of 15.6%. Chickahominy comes just below that at 15.1%, the region includes Charles City, Goochland, Hanover and New Kent.
While the Richmond region ranges moderate to low in comparison to the average there are other health districts with over double the average rate. Lenowisco Health District in the very far southwestern tip of the state has a 7-day positivity rate of 32.4%.
The Hampton Roads region has multiple districts with above average rates. Hampton, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and the Peninsula are all currently trending higher than the state total.
Percent positivity rates are especially important to watch as school districts use them to determine whether or not to have students return to or remain in the classroom. Right now, the Virginia Department of Health has listed every city and county in the Commonwealth at the highest risk of virus transmission in schools based on case count alone.
But when based off of a 14-day positivity rating, certain districts including Richmond City and Goochland are rated as higher risk instead of highest risk.
Cases and deaths for each county in the Richmond region can be located below:
- Charles City County: 195 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 13,059 cases, 172 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 614 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 883 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,444 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 9,158 cases, 94 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 916 cases, 15 deaths
- Goochland County: 612 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,828 cases, 72 deaths
- Henrico County: 12,337 cases, 293 deaths
- New Kent County: 646 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 865 cases, 6 deaths
- A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the shots weren’t safe, a prosecutor said Monday.
- A Florida state lawmaker is calling for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago to be shut down after he says the venue violated the county's mask order during a New Years Eve party attended by Donald Trump Jr.
- GRTC announced two more employee cases of COVID-19 today, meaning the transit authority has had seven workforce members test positive for the virus since last Monday.
- An employee working in the emergency department at San Jose Medical Center has died due to COVID-19 complications after an outbreak at the California hospital, a representative said.
- The Augusta Correctional Center currently has 122 inmates battling COVID-19 at the prison. Over the weekend, one inmate at Augusta passed away due to complications from the virus.
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state has found its first case of the "UK" strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.
- Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring has issued a consumer alert for Virginians urging them to be wary of scammers who are looking to take advantage of the $600 federal relief payments.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new version of the coronavirus.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with other health experts, will participate in a special virtual event this Friday discussing the facts and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine's distribution in Virginia.
- To help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep front line personnel and patients safe, HCA Virginia announced adjustments to the visitation policy at a few area hospitals and emergency care facilities.