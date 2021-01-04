COVID-19 positivity rate at its highest since May, Richmond region remains below state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise across Virginia, how is the Richmond region impacting this metric?

The current statewide 7-day positivity rate is 15.8% which is the highest rate Virginia has seen since May. Cases have been surging in the state since the beginning of December.

Throughout the pandemic, 8News has been tracking the cases and deaths in the Richmond area counties. The health districts in the region include Chesterfield, Henrico, Chickahominy, Crater, and Richmond.

All of these health districts have testing positivity rates below the statewide average. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Richmond is the lowest of the five with a rate of 11.4%, followed by Henrico with 13.2%, Crater with 13.8%.

The testing positivity rates in Richmond since March. (Graph from VDH)

Chickahominy and Chesterfield health districts come much closer to the state average. Chesterfield Health District which includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Powhatan has a rate of 15.6%. Chickahominy comes just below that at 15.1%, the region includes Charles City, Goochland, Hanover and New Kent.

While the Richmond region ranges moderate to low in comparison to the average there are other health districts with over double the average rate. Lenowisco Health District in the very far southwestern tip of the state has a 7-day positivity rate of 32.4%.

The Hampton Roads region has multiple districts with above average rates. Hampton, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and the Peninsula are all currently trending higher than the state total.

Percent positivity rates are especially important to watch as school districts use them to determine whether or not to have students return to or remain in the classroom. Right now, the Virginia Department of Health has listed every city and county in the Commonwealth at the highest risk of virus transmission in schools based on case count alone.

But when based off of a 14-day positivity rating, certain districts including Richmond City and Goochland are rated as higher risk instead of highest risk.

Cases and deaths for each county in the Richmond region can be located below: