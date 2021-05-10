COVID-19 vaccination center in Hanover winding down operations

A father and daughter receive their vaccines at the Hanover vaccination center in Ashland. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Vaccination Center is winding down operations, and they’re putting out one last call for residents to get their shots.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Hanover County said they have appointments available for the month of May, but walk-ins are welcome. The center is located at 135 Junction Drive, Ashland, VA.

“We are winding down our vaccine operations and need our residents to know,” Hanover Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor said.

Taylor also said the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered once again beginning Thursday.

Only first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered in May, with just second doses being offered on Fridays in June.