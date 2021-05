Dr. Amar Shah holds a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial, explaining that it’s only good for 6 hours after opened. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Diversity Richmond is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

There will be two sessions: One from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and another from 1-3:30 p.m.

This event is open to anyone aged 18 or older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.

No appointment is necessary, and those who get their shot will also get a follow-up appointment for their second dose.