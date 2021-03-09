COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Lunenburg County on Friday

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been barred from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago. An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

FARMVILLE Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District, announced it will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lunenburg County on Friday.

“We are excited to offer another vaccination opportunity for those individuals prioritized on our pre-registration waitlist at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting health director for Piedmont Health District. “As vaccine supply increases, we will continue to add vaccination clinics to our schedule.”

This clinic is for pre-registered individuals who are part of Phase 1b. This includes first responders, grocery store workers, and restaurant employees. This vaccination clinic will not be a public event and walk-ins will not be accepted.

You can preregister for a vaccine online here or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

The event will take place on March 12, at Cantal High School on 131 K-V Road, Victoria.