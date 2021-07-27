COVID-19 vaccination events in Central Virginia this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With back-to-school less than a month away for many students and educators in Central Virginia, vaccination clinics remain open to help immunize residents against COVID-19.

Here are some of the places offering free opportunities for vaccination nearby this week:

Chesterfield County

Thursday, July 29, 3-7 p.m. at Rockwood Vaccination Center (Former Big Lots), 10161 Hull Street Road, Rockwood (Pfizer for ages 12+, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18+)

Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Rockwood Vaccination Center (Former Big Lots), 10161 Hull Street Road, Rockwood (Pfizer for ages 12+, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18+)

Goochland County

Wednesday, July 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church parking lot, 2955 River Road West, Goochland (Pfizer for ages 12+, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson for ages 18+)

Wednesday, July 28, 11:35 a.m.-12:20 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church parking lot, 994 Three Copt Road, Manakin-Sabot (Pfizer for ages 12+, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson for ages 18+)

Wednesday, July 28, 1-1:45 p.m. at Second Union Baptist Church parking lot, 2843 Hadensville-Fife Road, Goochland (Pfizer for ages 12+, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson for ages 18+)

Henrico County