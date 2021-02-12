COVID-19 vaccination events in Richmond, Henrico impacted by winter weather

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District had vaccine events planned for this weekend, but because of the snow, most have been canceled.

FRIDAY, FEB 12:

Richmond COVID-19 Vaccine Event: OPEN

Henrico COVID-19 Vaccine Event: CLOSED

COVID-19 Testing Event: CLOSED

COVID-19 Hotline: CLOSED

Richmond and Henrico Health District Clinics: CLOSED

SATURDAY, FEB 13:

Richmond COVID-19 Vaccine Event: CLOSED

The health district does not provide the location of each event.

If you can’t make it to your appointment or your appointment was canceled because of the weather, it will be rescheduled for next week.