COVID-19 vaccination events in Richmond, Henrico impacted by winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District had vaccine events planned for this weekend, but because of the snow, most have been canceled.
FRIDAY, FEB 12:
Richmond COVID-19 Vaccine Event: OPEN
Henrico COVID-19 Vaccine Event: CLOSED
COVID-19 Testing Event: CLOSED
COVID-19 Hotline: CLOSED
Richmond and Henrico Health District Clinics: CLOSED
SATURDAY, FEB 13:
Richmond COVID-19 Vaccine Event: CLOSED
The health district does not provide the location of each event.
If you can’t make it to your appointment or your appointment was canceled because of the weather, it will be rescheduled for next week.