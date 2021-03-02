COVID-19 vaccination site available in Richmond’s Southside

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. On Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, Walgreens Boots Alliance lost $308 million in its first fiscal quarter due to a big charge tied to its ownership stake in the drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen. The drugstore chain also saw COVID-19 continue to eat away at its business, particularly in the United Kingdom, but the company’s overall performance topped Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City Council members representing Richmond’s Southside began calling for a vaccination center south of the river back in February. Now with the expansion of pharmacy vaccination sites, Southside residents will have a local vaccination site.

Richmond City Council member Michael Jones announced on Tuesday that the Walgreens at Warwick and Hull Street will begin administering vaccinations on Wednesday.

State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula explained in a briefing on Friday that Walgreens will be working with the state to offer appointments to people pre-registered for the vaccine through the Virginia Department of Health.

Avula encourages residents registered with the state to answer phone calls from unknown numbers as they could be the statewide call center, local health department or a pharmacy location calling about a possible appointment.