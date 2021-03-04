COVID-19 vaccination site planned for VSU’s campus

Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

PETERBSURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District will now be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Virginia State University. The first clinic will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

According to VSU, the multi-purpose center is the largest event venue south of Richmond. The university will also be contributing security and golf cart services to make the event possible.

“VSU has a long standing reputation for helping the community,” says VSU Chief of Staff, Mr. Hubert Harris. “Providing usage of our Multi-Purpose Center is another way that we can continue to provide an invaluable health service by assisting with getting vaccinations into arms as quickly as possible.”

The mass vaccination clinic is expected to serve 500 people from the Crater Health District. Vaccines will only be distributed to people with appointments scheduled through the health district. There will be no walkups allowed.

The on-campus clinic will be for people currently eligible for the vaccine through Phase1b.

“We are ecstatic and grateful to partner with VSU on this COVID-19 vaccination effort,” says Jay Baxter, Acting Chief Operations Officer, Crater Health District. “This partnership will greatly enhance our ability to vaccinate vulnerable populations in the Crater Health District in a timely manner.”