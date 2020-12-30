COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up at Henrico nursing home

8News exposed that Westport Rehabilitation & Nursing Center was cited for housing those residents together during an unannounced inspection in late May. Yet, patients like Courtney Nelson feel they have been well cared for. She contracted COVID-19 in May.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents and staff at the Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon.

Long-term care vaccines are being coordinated through a private partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

Back in July, 8News reported that an inspector had found that the nursing center was “cohorting COVID-19 positive and negative residents together.”

The finding was made during an unannounced COVID-19 Focused Survey of the facility between May 21 and May 28.

According to a release from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office, the long-term care residents and staff will be vaccinated by the Walgreens pharmacy team members as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

Gov. Northam will witness the vaccinations around 1 p.m. at the center.