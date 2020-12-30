COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up at Henrico nursing home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents and staff at the Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this afternoon.
Long-term care vaccines are being coordinated through a private partnership with CVS and Walgreens.
Back in July, 8News reported that an inspector had found that the nursing center was “cohorting COVID-19 positive and negative residents together.”
The finding was made during an unannounced COVID-19 Focused Survey of the facility between May 21 and May 28.
According to a release from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office, the long-term care residents and staff will be vaccinated by the Walgreens pharmacy team members as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.
Gov. Northam will witness the vaccinations around 1 p.m. at the center.
