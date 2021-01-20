Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations underway at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 vaccinations are underway at Richmond Raceway for public school and public safety employees from the counties of Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and the City of Richmond.

Employees who are in the top three, front-facing worker groups are designated by the Virginia Department of Health for the vaccine under Phase 1B.

Cars began lining up at the entrance of Richmond Raceway before people were led to the hall where the vaccines were being held.

Inside, several socially-distanced tables with nurses distributing the vaccine could be seen.

Elena Brownback, a Richmond Public Schools employee, registered for the vaccine the moment she found out she was eligible.

“I was driving with a friend and as soon as we got the email, I threw my phone at her and asked her to sign me up,” Brownback said.

COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond Raceway (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

She said that receiving the vaccine is putting her one step closer to a sense of normalcy.

“The beginning of the end,” Brownback said. “I feel like I can start to release a breath that I’ve been holding for a long time.”

Rebecca Taylor has been a school nurse at Tuckahoe Middle School for nine years and has been trained to vaccinate those coming to the event.

“I think there’s going to be more involved with the second dose,” Taylor said. “Because remember, with the Moderna dose, you get your first vaccine and then you get your second one 28 days later. And then for Pfizer, it’s 21 days. I think in 28 days we will be doing something a lot like this again.”

The event at Richmond Raceway lasts through Jan. 31 with a break this Saturday through Monday.