COVID-19 vaccine booster could be needed, Virginia vaccine coordinator says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout winds down, you may be wondering if you’ll need a booster shot.
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said the COVID-19 vaccine could become an annual shot, but more data is needed before making a decision.
“With new mutations and new variances, we may need a new formation of the vaccine itself to be able to fully protect against what we might see next year as opposed to this year, ” Avula told ABC affiliate, 13NewsNow.
The need for a booster depends on immunity.
Avula said if studies show immunity levels dropping, boosters could be available as early as next year.
“I think we need to see more studies to see if immunity is dropping off before we know if we have to do boosters this fall or not,” he said. “My guess, I think it will be early next year. Not the end of this year.”
The key to rollout would be convenience with the booster being distributed through pharmacies and doctors offices.
Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson are already looking into booster shots, but U.S. health agencies will ultimately decide if they’re needed.