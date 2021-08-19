COVID-19 vaccine event being held at Fat Dragon today

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you been thinking about getting vaccinated? If so, there’s an opportunity to get the shot at Fat Dragon in Scott’s Addition today.

The Richmond and Henrico Health District has teamed up with EAT Restaurant Partners to offer vaccines to restaurant workers and the general public.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at Fat Dragon (1200 N Arthur Ashe Blvd) from 2 to 4 p.m.

People who get vaccinated at the event can enjoy 15% off of their entire bill at any of Eat Restaurants Partners’ locations on Aug. 19 by showing their vaccination card. Participating restaurants include Fat Dragon, Foo Dog, Boulevard Burgers and Brew, Wong Gonzalez, Pizza Beer Richmond, Hot Chick, Beijing on Grove, Red Salt, Fatty Smokes, Wong’s Tacos, Lucky Asian Fusion, Osaka and Wild Ginger.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities in the Richmond and Henrico area, visit vax.rchd.com or call 804-205-3501.