FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie Health Department is still pushing for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s holding an event on Aug. 16 from 9-11 a.m. and again from 1-3 p.m. at the Health Department (14010 Boydton Plank Rd, Dinwiddie, VA 23841) for residents in the Crater Health District.

All three vaccines are being offered, and walk-ins are welcome.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than a quarter of Dinwiddie is fully vaccinated.