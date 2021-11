PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event on Monday, Nov. 15.

The event is happening from 1-4 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Prince George. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available for adults.

Pfizer’s vaccine for kids aged 5 and up will also be available.

COVID-19 booster shots are also being offered.