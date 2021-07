RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are several COVID-19 events happening soon in the Richmond area.

There will be an event at Dalia’s Dulceria (7310 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, Va. 23228) tomorrow, July 20, from 1-3 p.m.

Anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine will get a free ice cream.

Another event on July 20 will be at Oakwood Arts (3511 P Street, Richmond, Va. 23223) from 6:30-8 p.m.

And George Wythe High School will have its last vaccine event on Wednesday, July 21, from 3-6 p.m.