COVID-19 vaccine now available at all Rite Aid locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rite Aid announced on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at all of its locations.

“The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19. We’ve been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, working across our store footprint to bring testing and vaccines directly to local communities,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid.

The pharmacy chain has more than 2,500 stores in 17 states and said the vaccines will be available to all those 16 and up. It is offering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

While Rite Aid said it encourages people to schedule an appointment for the vaccines, they will also begin to accommodate walk-in appointments on a limited basis at every store. They said people will need to visit their local location to confirm availability.

“Also, in addition to the grassroots efforts we’ve undertaken with our community partners, the availability of these walk-in appointments provides another way for those with limited or no technology access to more easily obtain COVID vaccines,” Peters said. “We encourage everyone to make an appointment, or walk-in, today.”

You can schedule an appointment and learn more about Rite Aid’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts online here.