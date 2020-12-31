COVID-19 vaccine rollout beginning for the Virginia National Guard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Virginia National Guard began receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on New Year’s Eve.
It’s all part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau.
Personnel will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines, which have been distributed and given to front line medical workers, high-ranking government officials and the elderly over the last couple weeks. National Guard personnel conducting COVID-19 testing, emergency services and public safety personnel are the folks at the top of the service’s priority list.
But Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams said those offered the vaccine will have to decide for themselves whether they want the shots or not.
“We encourage Virginia National Guard personnel to discuss their options with their loved ones and health care professionals,” Williams said.
Williams and other Guard leadership are stressing that service members make an informed decision on getting vaccinated or not. The Virginia National Guard website has a vaccine resource page that members can check out for information.
“This is an important, anticipated and much-welcomed chapter in our collective fight against COVID-19, and it is a huge positive the Virginia National Guard has been offered these vaccines early in the overall national rollout of vaccines,” said Col. Robert C. Mancini, the Virginia National Guard state surgeon. “These vaccines provide 90-plus percent protection against COVID-19 infections, and this is much higher than any other tool available to us. I am confident the benefits of the vaccines far out-weigh any potential risks, and I plan to receive it as soon as it is my turn.”
