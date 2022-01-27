COVID-19 weekend testing sites closed in Richmond, Chesterfield for winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another round of winter weather is set to hit Central Virginia and people looking for a COVID test may have to reschedule. The Arthur Ashe, Richmond Raceway, Rockwood Shopping Center and Chesterfield Fairgrounds testing sites will be closed this weekend.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the community testing centers will close at 4 p.m. on Friday and stay through Sunday.

All four testing sites will have normal hours again on Monday.

VDH said the schedule change is due to the forecasted winter storm.