COVID community testing sites closed Sunday for winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is once again closing all of its community testing centers in anticipation of a winter storm on Sunday.

The testing centers, located in Richmond, Newport News, Prince William, Charlottesville, Norfolk and Fairfax will be closed Sunday, Jan. 16. The centers in Fairfax and Charlottesville will be open Saturday Jan. 15.

The VDH has not yet decided whether it will re-open the centers on Monday. The department will evaluate weather conditions on Sunday afternoon and post updates to their website and social media channels.