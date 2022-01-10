COVID testing company to offer tests at Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Bon Secours Training Center, formerly used as the Washington Football Team training facility, will temporarily be a COVID testing site. The testing will done by Testhere.com, a business that already offers testing in Chesterfield and Charlottesville.

According to a release from Testhere.com, people will be able to schedule an appointment and access same-day, next-day, rapid and antibody testing.

The company does allow people to use their insurance for rapid antigen and antibody COVID-19 testing but people do not need it to get tested. If you don’t have insurance or want another form of test, there will be upfront fees.

Costs for the COVID tests range from $45 to $245.

Testhere.com will be offering tests on Leigh Street for six weeks and appointments can be made online. AS of this evening, tomorrow has already been fully booked but availability remains for Wednesday.

The company also has a location on Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield County and a satellite office on Route 29 in Charlottesville.

“At this time, with Omicron surging and the upswing in COVID cases, we saw the need to offer more testing. With our main location in Chesterfield County, we wanted to have a footprint in the city,” said Tunstall Willis, director of community relations for TestHere.com. “For this new site, we have worked very closely with the Virginia Department of Health and with SMG Richmond, which runs the training camp, to make our testing services accessible to all.”