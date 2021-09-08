Crater Health District holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students, school employees

Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Antioch Middle School gym in Antioch, Calif., May 19, 2021. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente and the Contra Costa Office of Education, the Contra Costa Health Services have started school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics. While coronavirus cases remain low in California, the nation’s most populous state has recently seen hospitalizations creep back up slightly. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via AP)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District is holding several COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month for the students and staff of local school districts.

These clinics will be held in Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, Petersburg, Sussex County, Greensville County and Surry County. Clinics were held at schools in Hopewell and Petersburg last week.

The health district is offering the Pfizer vaccine at school buildings to try and help remove transportation as an obstacle to getting vaccinated.

The vaccine will be available to all staff and teachers, and all students ages 12 and up with a signed parental consent form.

“The Crater Health District realizes the importance of increasing the number of individuals vaccinated in our communities and within school buildings and we share with each school division the importance of keeping students in person learning while doing so as safely as possible,” said Epidemiologist Senior E. Katrina Saphrey, MPH. “We feel like these vaccination clinics are another layer of helping schools and our communities achieve vaccination efforts.”

The following clinics are scheduled for September: