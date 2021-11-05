Crater Health District offering COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11-years-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District announced that it will now offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved of Pfizer’s children-sized COVID-19 shot.

“COVID-19 vaccines for children provide an important next step for protection against the virus,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr. “We are excited that parents and guardians have several opportunities to have their 5-11-year-olds vaccinated, including vaccine clinics, pharmacies and pediatrician’s offices.”

The health district said it is working to set up vaccinations for children at pediatric and family practice offices, mobile vaccine clinics, school clinics, retail pharmacies, health department clinics and federally qualified health centers.

Currently, CHD said it is working with local school systems to address availability for school-based clinics.

Parents who want to vaccinate their children can set up an appointment online here or by calling 877-829-4682.