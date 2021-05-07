Crater Health District seeking feedback on student vaccinations

PETERSBURG, Va.(WRIC) — The Crater Health District is seeking information about parents’ willingness to get their child vaccinated. This comes as Pfizer seeks FDA approval to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15.

“The Crater District Health Departments want to be proactive in collecting information that is pertinent to vaccinating this age group,” the district said on its survey.

They’re asking parents to pick “yes,” “no,” or, “maybe” if their child is interested in the shot. Health leaders understand some parents may still have vaccine hesitancy.

According to the survey, the information would solely be used for planning the amount of vaccines that the district needs to reserve for each school. The information will remain confidential.

Click here to fill it out.