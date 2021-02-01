CVHCS opens up vaccination for veterans aged 65 and up

Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Alford Washington, Sr., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Alanna Williams at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System’s gymnasium in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Washington was part of the Pathfinder Unit in Vietnam where he survived a plane crash that killed 7 people in Oct. 28, 1967. He said he had no concerns receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia veterans aged 65 and older will soon receive their COVID-19 vaccines through the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS).

According to a release, CVHCS began scheduling COVID-19 immunization appointments Monday for these Phase 1b individuals.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) say that scheduling assistants will call individuals veterans as appointments become available at CVHCS facilities in Richmond, Charlottesville, and Fredericksburg-Mary Washington.

Veterans are asked to remain patient as appointment schedulers and clinic staff work to maximize efficiency.

According to a release, as of Feb. 1, CVHCS has vaccinated more than 3,400 veterans and volunteers with the first dose, and almost 350 with the second dose, primarily aged 75 and up.