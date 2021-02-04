CVS expanding Virginia vaccination locations from 28 to 36

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CVS is adding even more vaccination sites at pharmacies in Virginia after reevaluating the number of vaccines they will have to distribute in the Commonwealth. Instead of 28 CVS pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines, there will now be 36 locations administering shots.

Virginians can start getting vaccinated at CVS as early as Tuesday, Feb. 9.

In order to get vaccinated at a CVS location, you must sign up using their appointment scheduler on CVS.com.

Vaccines will be available at pharmacies in the following locations: