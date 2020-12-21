CVS Health will start giving COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities in Virginia next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CVS Health will play a key role in administering COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities hit hard by coronavirus.
According to a press release, CVS plans to work with more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting today.
CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations starting this week in the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Vermont.
On December 28, vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, including Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia. Efforts in Puerto Rico will start on January 4.
CVS plans to administer the vaccine at 874 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Virginia.
CVS said that teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The company expects that the majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.
CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.
