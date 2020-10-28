CVS offering rapid COVID-19 testing in Richmond area

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing services in the Richmond region to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The pharmacy company said they will be offering rapid-result testing at the following CVS sites in Virginia:

10250 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow

221 East Hundred Road, Chester

16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries

3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax

1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

14380 McGraws Corner Drive, Gainesville

11271 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen

6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas

5001 West Broad St, Richmond

3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond

902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford

CVS said the rapid-result COVID-19 diagnostic tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection,” said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, MinuteClinic. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care.”

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

CVS has also established 39 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the state. Those self-swab tests are covered under a program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services.