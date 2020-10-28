CVS offering rapid COVID-19 testing in Richmond area

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing services in the Richmond region to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The pharmacy company said they will be offering rapid-result testing at the following CVS sites in Virginia:
- 10250 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow
- 221 East Hundred Road, Chester
- 16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries
- 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax
- 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg
- 14380 McGraws Corner Drive, Gainesville
- 11271 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen
- 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas
- 5001 West Broad St, Richmond
- 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond
- 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford
CVS said the rapid-result COVID-19 diagnostic tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection,” said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, MinuteClinic. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care.”
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
CVS has also established 39 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the state. Those self-swab tests are covered under a program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services.
- Charles City County: 101 cases, 5 death
- Chesterfield County: 7,058 cases, 106 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 306 cases, 26 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 514 cases, 7 deaths
- City of Richmond: 5,320 cases, 77 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 520 cases, 12 deaths
- Goochland County: 328 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 1,629 cases, 43 deaths
- Henrico County: 6,294 cases, 232 deaths
- New Kent County: 280 cases, 3 death
- Powhatan County: 312 cases, 5 deaths