CVS offering rapid COVID-19 testing in Richmond area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing services in the Richmond region to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The pharmacy company said they will be offering rapid-result testing at the following CVS sites in Virginia:

  • 10250 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow
  • 221 East Hundred Road, Chester
  • 16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries
  • 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax
  • 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg
  • 14380 McGraws Corner Drive, Gainesville
  • 11271 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen
  • 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas
  • 5001 West Broad St, Richmond
  • 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond
  • 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford

CVS said the rapid-result COVID-19 diagnostic tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection,” said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, MinuteClinic. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care.”

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

CVS has also established 39 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the state. Those self-swab tests are covered under a program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. 

  • Charles City County: 101 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 7,058 cases, 106 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 306 cases, 26 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 514 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 5,320 cases, 77 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 520 cases, 12 deaths
  • Goochland County: 328 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,629 cases, 43 deaths
  • Henrico County: 6,294 cases, 232 deaths
  • New Kent County: 280 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 312 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events