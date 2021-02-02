CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at 28 pharmacies in Virginia this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CVS announced that it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at 28 pharmacies across Virginia starting Feb. 11.

The company said it plans to administer 26,000 doses across the state as part of its initial rollout. These vaccines will be sourced from its federal pharmacy partnership program.

CVS said COVID-19 vaccinations will only be available at participating locations and appointments will be required. Some of the participating CVS locations include pharmacies in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Newport News and Stafford.

They added the expansion of locations and appointments will be subject to product availability.

The pharmacy chain said Virginia is part of its 11-state rollout. They added their eventual goal is to administer 20-25 million vaccines a month across the country.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health.

CVS said Feb. 11 vaccination appointments will be available for booking as early as Feb, 9, when stores receive their shipments of the vaccine.

People who meet state criteria for vaccination can register in advance online, through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.