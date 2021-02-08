RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CVS announced last week that they would begin administer vaccines at 36 pharmacy locations in Virginia as early as Tuesday. They have pushed the vaccination start date back twice since then, with appointments now starting on Friday.

The slight pushback on the start date has been made to “ensure in-store availability.”

When vaccine appointment slots open they will be available only for individuals who are over the age of 65 and have pre-registered with their local health department.

Appointments can be made starting on Thursday, Feb. 11. Individuals must be on their health department’s wait list in order to get an appointment with CVS.

Appointments can be made on CVS.com, using the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287.