CVS waives delivery fees in midst of coronavirus outbreak

(WRIC) — CVS Health has announced it will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A news release from the company said they implemented this because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraging people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible. Prescription delivery helps people going into public for refills or new prescriptions.

“When you’re in a position to increase convenience and help provide some peace of mind, you act. As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we’ll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers,” said Troyen Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer for CVS, in a prepared statement.

