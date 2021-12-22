DC will require proof of vaccine at certain indoor locations

FILE – A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021. A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to determine if any restrictions are needed to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday morning that DC residents over 12-years-old will need proof of at least one vaccination by Jan. 15 at certain indoor locations.

Locations that will require proof of vaccines will include:

Restaurants, bars and nighclubs

Indoor exercise establishments

Indoor entertainment facilities

Indoor meeting establishments

Starting Feb. 15, 2022 all residents over the age of 12 will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter the locations listed above.

Talking businesses covered by the vaccine mandate—



Churches, grocery stores, retail not covered.



The current focus is on places where people gather or congregate.



The mandate is aimed at patrons of establishments, not employees.



Additional guidance will come out next week. — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) December 22, 2021

School students and early childhood workers will also now have a vaccine mandate starting March 1.