Deerfield Correctional Center reports 18th COVID-19 inmate death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deerfield-Correctional-Center

Lawyers representing Virginia prisoners have called for an independent expert to step in and evaluate the commonwealth’ss response to the coronavirus outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center.

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Deerfield Correctional Center has reported another coronavirus-related inmate death, bringing the facility’s total to 18.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Southampton-area correctional center houses 68 COVID-stricken inmates. Ten inmates remain hospitalized with the disease.

The Virginia Department of Corrections coronavirus update webpage reports active cases among Deerfield employees and contractors stands at 21.

Since the pandemic began, more than 700 offenders have tested positive for COVID-19.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events