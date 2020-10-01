SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Deerfield Correctional Center has reported another coronavirus-related inmate death, bringing the facility’s total to 18.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Southampton-area correctional center houses 68 COVID-stricken inmates. Ten inmates remain hospitalized with the disease.
The Virginia Department of Corrections coronavirus update webpage reports active cases among Deerfield employees and contractors stands at 21.
Since the pandemic began, more than 700 offenders have tested positive for COVID-19.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Deerfield Correctional Center reports 18th COVID-19 inmate death
- Record turnout: 1.8 million have already voted in presidential election
- Dominion Energy releases app for paying bills, reporting outages and more
- Judge approves $800M settlement for victims of Las Vegas shooting
- ‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro fears he won’t bake again after grisly bowling injury