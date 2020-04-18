Delegate Delores McQuinn, family tests positive for COVID-19

(WRIC) — Virginia Delegate Delores McQuinn has tested positive for COVID-19.

Delegate McQuinn’s husband and their daughter have also tested positive for the disease. McQuinn told 8News her daughter started to feel ill prior to her and her husband feeling sick.

She told 8News they’re doing better, but wants people to take the virus seriously.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

