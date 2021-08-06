Delta variant now most common in Virginia, contributing to case surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases are trending upward, yesterday’s case count was the highest seen since mid-April. The Virginia Department of Health is attributing this surge to the delta variant.

The delta variant is twice as contagious as earlier COVID-19 strains, causing the latest increase in cases.

Now around 80% of cases attributed to variants of concern are delta cases. VDH said in a release that it is the most common variant in Virginia.

During specialized testing, the delta variant was found in all of Virginia’s health regions.

State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver is urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to help prevent the spread of all the COVID-19 variants, including delta. Less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have contracted the virus.

When looking at COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 98.55% of people who have contracted the virus were not fully vaccinated.

VDH advises Virginians to:

wear a mask in indoor settings even if you are vaccinated,

get fully vaccinated,

stay at least six feet from others outside of your household,

avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces,

wash your hands often

stay home if you are infected with COVID-19, and

stay separate from others and get tested if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Other coronavirus variants of concern in Virginia include alpha, beta and gamma. The alpha variant was initially the most common variant of concern but delta cases start showing up in the spring and became increasingly prevalent.